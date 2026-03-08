Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,977 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Leidos by 46.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $178.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average of $186.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.