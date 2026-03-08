Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $387,044,000 after acquiring an additional 120,523 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.0% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $21,561,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.96.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $260.99 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.01 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

