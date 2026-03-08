Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 104,125 Shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 177.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,748 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 503.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,291,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 457,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 742,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 421,319 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,600,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGNG opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a yield of 67.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

