Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 94.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 76.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, November 28th. HSBC lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

