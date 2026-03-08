Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $368.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of RCL opened at $278.32 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $2,562,053.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,121.06. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total transaction of $453,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,935.82. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,967,319 shares of company stock valued at $626,681,935 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Articles

