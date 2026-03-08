Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,716,000 after buying an additional 3,087,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,963,000 after buying an additional 121,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,817,000 after buying an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,028,000 after acquiring an additional 672,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Barclays lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ’s Wholesale Club this week:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

