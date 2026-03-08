Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Group

Orion Group Trading Down 1.1%

ORN stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $468.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Orion Group by 219.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.