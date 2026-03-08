Open Lending (LPRO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $21.9180 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.05. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Open Lending by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Open Lending by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Open Lending by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation is a financial technology company specializing in risk analytics and automated loan decisioning for the automotive finance industry. Through its proprietary platform, Open Lending enables banks, credit unions and finance companies to enhance underwriting accuracy, manage risk more effectively and streamline the loan origination process. The company’s solutions leverage machine learning and big-data analytics to deliver credit-based pricing models that help lenders optimize portfolio performance and reduce losses.

The core offerings of Open Lending include an automated underwriting engine, risk-based pricing tools and performance analytics dashboards.

