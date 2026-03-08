Oncology Institute (TOI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $139.78 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 2.5%

TOI stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $273.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncology Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In related news, Director Brad Hively sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $50,265.41. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 683,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,628.17. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after buying an additional 264,358 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,043 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371,005 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,571,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 452,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 168,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

