Northeast Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Northeast Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, President Capital decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average of $227.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

