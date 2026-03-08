Northeast Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Northeast Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,009 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, President Capital decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.
Trending Headlines about Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS launched an agentic healthcare AI product (Amazon Connect Health) that expands high‑margin cloud workloads into regulated healthcare, offering a tangible new revenue stream for AWS. Amazon launches AI-enabled platform to automate healthcare administrative tasks
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to host Anthropic’s Claude for non‑defense workloads after Pentagon concerns, preserving a key AI partner relationship that supports continued AWS AI demand. Amazon says customers can keep using Anthropic’s Claude on its cloud for non-defense workloads
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and active managers are adding conviction: BofA and TD Cowen reiterations and ARK/other fund buys signal analyst and institutional support for an AWS‑led re‑rating. Anthropic growth set to boost Amazon’s AWS revenue acceleration, says Bank of America
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Data Services’ $427M acquisition of George Washington University’s Virginia campus signals longer‑term AWS capacity expansion (infra investment that supports growth). Amazon (AMZN) Buys George Washington University’s Virginia Campus for $427 Million
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon joined a non‑binding White House “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” to cover data‑center power upgrade costs — removes some political overhang but is unlikely to change near‑term economics materially. Tech Giants Sign Ratepayer Protection Pledge On Power For Data Centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries reported are effectively meaningless (zero/NaN in feeds) and don’t provide a reliable signal for current positioning. SEC Form 4 — insider sale disclosure
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical / operational risk spiked after reported drone strikes and attacks on AWS data centers in the Gulf (UAE/Bahrain), causing regional outages and highlighting potential disruption, repair and insurance exposures. Iran hits Amazon data centres in jolt to Gulf AI drive
- Negative Sentiment: Customer‑facing outages (site/checkout issues) and Downdetector spikes this week are short‑term hits to sales and reputation that can pressure near‑term revenue and sentiment. Amazon online store suffers outage for some users
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon cut ~100 white‑collar roles in its robotics division — cost‑cutting that could help margins but also signals program disruptions and execution risk in a strategic automation area. Amazon eliminates 100 white-collar jobs in robotics team
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (CEO disclosed sale of 1,000 shares) is modest but can add to short‑term negative sentiment when combined with other headwinds. SEC Form 4 — insider sale disclosure
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average of $227.20.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.