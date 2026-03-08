Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Bought by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,798 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 13.3% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 0.20% of Newmont worth $188,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Newmont by 16.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 80.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 38.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Newmont Price Performance
Shares of NEM opened at $116.37 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $134.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.
Key Newmont News
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded NEM to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which typically attracts buying interest and can lift near-term sentiment among retail and model-driven investors. Newmont (NEM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research has raised near-term EPS estimates for Newmont (Q3 and Q4 2026), lifting fundamentals expectations—this supports higher earnings-per-share forecasts and improves the stock’s forward valuation (consensus full-year EPS ~ $3.45).
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on NEM to $150, signaling bullish conviction from a major bank and giving investors a higher upside reference point. Citigroup Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $150.00
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions pushed gold toward record highs, a clear tailwind for gold miners’ revenues and margins—this macro driver supports Newmont’s commodity-linked upside. With Iran Sending Gold Over $5,000, the Best Gold Stocks and ETFs to Buy Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discuss whether Wall Street’s optimistic broker recommendations are meaningful; coverage may drive short-term flows but analysts’ consensus is mixed, so impact is uncertain. Is Newmont (NEM) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Negative Sentiment: TD Securities reduced its expectations for Newmont, which pressures sentiment from institutional investors and can weigh on short-term performance. TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier analyst downgrades triggered a sharp intraday sell-off (reported trading down ~8% after a downgrade), creating lingering volatility and a stubborn headline risk. Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Recent write-ups noted material intraday dips (around 2.7–2.8% in prior sessions), reflecting that selling pressure can reappear despite positive analyst notes. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
