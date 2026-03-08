New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) vs. Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Financial Review

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 13.66% 5.55% 1.88% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and New World Development”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $10.37 billion 3.60 $1.27 billion $1.28 23.99 New World Development $3.55 billion 0.20 -$1.97 billion N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than New World Development.

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi Estate and New World Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 1 4.00 New World Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats New World Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports. It also engages in the construction, sales, management, and leasing of developed condominiums and residential houses; design and contract construction of custom-built houses; renovation and sales of condominiums; real estate brokerage; dark fiber leasing and data center housing business; provision of real estate investment, such as asset management services to investment corporations and real estate funds; architectural design and engineering business; cooling and heating supply business; and parking management business. In addition, the company plans and operates logistics facilities; purchases, manufactures, processes, and sells construction materials; constructs prefabricated housing using cross-laminated timber and laminated wood; constructs, manufactures, and sells furniture and household items; offers financial consulting and investment advisory services; and develops and manages information systems and software. Further, it plans, develops, and operates GYYM, a platform service for fitness facilities; Ele-Cinema, a content distribution service that utilizes projectors in elevators; WELL ROOM, a healthcare portal site for foreign residents; and delivery and takeout systems. Additionally, the company produces and sells agricultural products; and offers walking tour entertainment content, human resources, land management, and landscaping services. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, modern logistics, land development, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; and development and operation of sports park. Further, the company manages Hong Kong convention and exhibition centre; operates toll roads, club houses, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, endoscopic, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management and consultancy, retail and corporate sales, management, culture and recreation, advertising, building construction, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property management, business, and investment consultancy services. Additionally, it offers elderly residential places and services; property agency, management, and consultancy services; and undertakes foundation works. The company also invests in, owns, and operates hotel properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

