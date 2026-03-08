NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NeuroPace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NeuroPace from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NeuroPace Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.86. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.79 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. Analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in NeuroPace by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 193,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,648 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc is a medical device company based in Mountain View, California, that develops innovative neuromodulation systems for the treatment of neurological disorders. Founded in the late 1990s out of research at Stanford University, the company’s mission centers on delivering closed-loop, “smart” therapies that monitor and respond to electrical activity in the brain. In 2020, NeuroPace completed its initial public offering and now trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker NPCE.

The company’s flagship product, the RNS® System, is an implantable device designed for adults with medically refractory focal epilepsy.

