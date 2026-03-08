Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,064 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,293 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,693 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,773 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,167 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave by 5,603.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,285 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $28,763,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave Stock Down 0.4%

DAVE opened at $217.33 on Friday. Dave Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $286.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAVE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dave from $274.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Imran Khan sold 33,270 shares of Dave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $6,632,041.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,607.40. The trade was a 94.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 97,771 shares of company stock worth $19,194,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

More Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company priced a $175M 0% convertible senior notes offering and will use net proceeds to repurchase about 334,000 shares (~$70.5M) and to fund capped calls that limit dilution — this is supportive of near-term EPS/price support. Convertible Notes & Repurchase Release

Company priced a $175M 0% convertible senior notes offering and will use net proceeds to repurchase about 334,000 shares (~$70.5M) and to fund capped calls that limit dilution — this is supportive of near-term EPS/price support. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and issued upgrades in recent days (including Keefe, Lake Street, B. Riley, Canaccord), and third‑party coverage shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” — analysts expect upside versus current levels. Analyst Coverage Summary

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and issued upgrades in recent days (including Keefe, Lake Street, B. Riley, Canaccord), and third‑party coverage shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” — analysts expect upside versus current levels. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated/expanded share repurchase activity (public reports of a broader buyback program), signaling management intent to support the stock. Buyback Announcement

Company reiterated/expanded share repurchase activity (public reports of a broader buyback program), signaling management intent to support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Management entered capped call transactions that raise the effective conversion premium to 100% — these reduce dilution risk on conversion but include a high cap price (limits upside benefit to holders). Capped Call Details

Management entered capped call transactions that raise the effective conversion premium to 100% — these reduce dilution risk on conversion but include a high cap price (limits upside benefit to holders). Negative Sentiment: The convertible notes increase the company’s debt obligations (0% coupons but senior unsecured debt) and create potential future dilution if conversion occurs; some investors view financing via convertibles and buybacks as a trade-off vs. investing in growth. Convertible Offering Analysis

The convertible notes increase the company’s debt obligations (0% coupons but senior unsecured debt) and create potential future dilution if conversion occurs; some investors view financing via convertibles and buybacks as a trade-off vs. investing in growth. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling has been reported (numerous open-market sales and no insider purchases in the period cited), which can worry investors about insiders’ sentiment on near-term upside. Insider Activity Details

Material insider selling has been reported (numerous open-market sales and no insider purchases in the period cited), which can worry investors about insiders’ sentiment on near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show no meaningful, reliable short data (entries list zeros/NaN), so short-squeeze risk appears minimal based on available figures but treat these data as noisy.

About Dave

(Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

