Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,893 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1,844.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

