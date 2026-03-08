Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $45,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 29.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $137.72. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Nomura lowered their price objective on NetEase from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company’s founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.

The company’s primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.

