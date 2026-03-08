Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,351 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QXO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of QXO by 1,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QXO stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. QXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. QXO had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. QXO’s revenue for the quarter was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QXO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QXO in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded QXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

