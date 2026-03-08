Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 244,346 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 649.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 90.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 78.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 55.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.97 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,277.80. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $606,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,029.36. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $1,398,038 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Further Reading

