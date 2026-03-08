Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 9.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 50.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HWKN. Weiss Ratings cut Hawkins from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $148.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.14. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $186.15.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $244.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawkins

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.29 per share, for a total transaction of $193,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,766.03. This represents a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins’ product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.