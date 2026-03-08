NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,564 shares during the period. NetApp makes up about 0.6% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of NetApp worth $31,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 38.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1,157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $101.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $103,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,758.75. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.42.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

