NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 494.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 69.8% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 266,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 109,564 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $11,112,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NetApp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.42.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $126.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,758.75. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

