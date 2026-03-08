Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $665,000 Position in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $729.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.19-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.