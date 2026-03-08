Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 9,502 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $757,115.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,699.30. The trade was a 36.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,803.16. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,015 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

