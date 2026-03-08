Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $45,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,838,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Wolfe Research cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $241.91 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $264.86. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.76.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. This trade represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 412,467 shares of company stock worth $104,381,911 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.