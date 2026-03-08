Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $45,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,838,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flag VRT as a top-ranked momentum and strong-growth stock, citing accelerated AI-driven data‑center demand and rising orders that support revenue and EPS upside. Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and Zacks pieces highlight Vertiv as a strong growth story supported by booming AI demand and a doubled backlog that improves revenue visibility. Here’s Why Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Forbes reviews VRT’s ~191% 12‑month gain, attributing the rally to AI order flow and backlog strength—this bullish narrative supports higher valuation expectations despite recent profit‑taking. What’s Behind Vertiv Stock’s Triple-Digit Growth
- Positive Sentiment: One trading strategy write-up pushes a bullish, tactical trade targeting ~48% return—reflects active investor appetite for momentum plays in VRT. (Speculative/short‑term). Bullish strategy on Vertiv stock targets quick 48% return
- Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 quarterly rebalancing is being announced after the close—market speculation that Vertiv could be added would be a structural positive (inflows from index funds) if inclusion is confirmed. S&P 500 Rebalancing Tonight: Could Vertiv, SoFi, or Lumentum Join the Index?
- Neutral Sentiment: Board declared a small quarterly cash dividend ($0.0625/share payable March 26). Dividend provides modest income support but is unlikely to materially change valuation. Vertiv Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent market note: VRT outperformed the broader market in the prior session, reflecting short‑term momentum that may be offset by profit‑taking. Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Report of insider selling has triggered concern and short‑term selling pressure; insiders selling can weigh on investor sentiment even if not unusual post‑runup. Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 5.3% on Insider Selling
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting Vertiv trades at a premium valuation raises investor caution—high P/E and elevated expectations mean upside depends on continued execution and AI order realization. Vertiv Trades at a Premium Valuation: Should You Still Buy the Stock?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vertiv Price Performance
NYSE:VRT opened at $241.91 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $264.86. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.76.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. This trade represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 412,467 shares of company stock worth $104,381,911 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Vertiv
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
