Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $815,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 36.6% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $179.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.26. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $232.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 16th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

