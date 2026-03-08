Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $788,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $156.58 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.11% and a net margin of 1.79%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

