Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $604,000 in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Argus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.81.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.5%

CAT stock opened at $681.31 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $681.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target upgrades from Jefferies and Oppenheimer lift longer‑term outlooks — Jefferies raised its target to $825 and Oppenheimer to $817, both keeping buy/outperform views, signaling near‑20% upside versus current levels. Jefferies Adjusts Price Target

Analyst price‑target upgrades from Jefferies and Oppenheimer lift longer‑term outlooks — Jefferies raised its target to $825 and Oppenheimer to $817, both keeping buy/outperform views, signaling near‑20% upside versus current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Caterpillar beat revenue and EPS expectations in its last report (strong margins and revenue growth), which underpins analyst bullishness and medium‑term earnings expectations. Analyst Upgrade Coverage

Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Caterpillar beat revenue and EPS expectations in its last report (strong margins and revenue growth), which underpins analyst bullishness and medium‑term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Joseph Creed sold 2,500 shares (filed with the SEC), a small reduction in insider holdings that may be interpreted as routine liquidity rather than a signal of deteriorating fundamentals. SEC Filing

CEO Joseph Creed sold 2,500 shares (filed with the SEC), a small reduction in insider holdings that may be interpreted as routine liquidity rather than a signal of deteriorating fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Positive PR and brand buzz from a viral AI image and Caterpillar’s real pickup concept give the company free publicity and may support equipment‑brand equity, but have limited immediate revenue impact. Caterpillar Built a Yellow Pickup

Positive PR and brand buzz from a viral AI image and Caterpillar’s real pickup concept give the company free publicity and may support equipment‑brand equity, but have limited immediate revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Large intraday losses in CAT helped drive sharp Dow declines and reflect heavy profit‑taking and macro risk sentiment; that market stress is the main reason the stock is down today. Dow Falls Coverage

Large intraday losses in CAT helped drive sharp Dow declines and reflect heavy profit‑taking and macro risk sentiment; that market stress is the main reason the stock is down today. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary on valuation labels Caterpillar as a high‑quality but highly valued cyclical, which could amplify downside if macro or industrial demand weakens. Valuation Critique

Critical commentary on valuation labels Caterpillar as a high‑quality but highly valued cyclical, which could amplify downside if macro or industrial demand weakens. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage noting the stock’s day‑over‑day dip highlights short‑term momentum weakness and heavier intraday volume, contributing to negative price action. Why CAT Dipped

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

