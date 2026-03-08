Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $801,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 747.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,698,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after buying an additional 3,118,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after buying an additional 2,063,737 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CVS Health by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $214,240,000 after buying an additional 1,878,217 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2,675.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

CVS Health stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.75%.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

