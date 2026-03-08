Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $801,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 747.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,698,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after buying an additional 3,118,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after buying an additional 2,063,737 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CVS Health by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $214,240,000 after buying an additional 1,878,217 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2,675.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.
CVS Health Price Performance
CVS Health stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.75%.
More CVS Health News
Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CVS launched Health100, a new AI-native health‑tech subsidiary and consumer engagement platform built with Google Cloud. Management says the platform will unify data across payers, providers and pharmacies to drive personalized engagement and better outcomes — a potential long‑term revenue and margin lever if adoption scales. CVS taps Google Cloud to roll out AI-powered health platform
- Positive Sentiment: Broad media and trade coverage highlights the Google Cloud tie‑up and Health100 rollout, increasing visibility for CVS as a tech-enabled healthcare integrator — this can support multiple revenue streams (retail, PBM, value-based care) over time. CVS Health And Google Launch AI Business To ‘Personalize Healthcare’
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and long‑term bulls point to margin recovery and FY2026 guidance (CVS set EPS guidance ~5.94–6.14) plus a recent quarterly beat — supporting the thesis that Medicare Advantage margin improvement and Health100 monetization could drive sizable upside over 12–24 months. CVS Health: Stop Catastrophizing, Start Believing – Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary questions whether recent gains already price in recovery — some pieces analyze valuation and one‑year returns, useful for timing but not a direct catalyst. Is CVS Health (CVS) Still Attractive After A 27% One Year Share Price Gain
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Tennessee: a proposed bill would bar companies from owning both retail pharmacies and PBMs, and CVS warned it could close all 134 locations in the state if the law passes — an example of state‑level regulatory risks that could hit revenue, footprint and investor sentiment. CVS warns bill would force shutdown of 134 pharmacies in this state
- Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research trimmed its price target on CVS, a modest negative for near‑term sentiment even though the firm remains focused on longer‑term fundamentals. Wolfe Research Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $97.00
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.
Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.
