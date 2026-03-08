Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,944 Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,944 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.96.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.01 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

