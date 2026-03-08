Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.80 and last traded at $89.33. Approximately 7,749,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,176,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Nebius Group Stock Down 6.6%

The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,099,000 after acquiring an additional 964,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

