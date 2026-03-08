Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Nature’s Sunshine Products to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $121.6210 million for the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.94. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $37,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,883.16. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $4,544,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,688 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 81,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

