Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,894 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Intuitive Surgical worth $211,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after buying an additional 670,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,212,000 after acquiring an additional 567,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,933,000 after purchasing an additional 231,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $496,455.52. This trade represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,261 shares of company stock valued at $19,690,721 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3%

ISRG stock opened at $490.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.28. The stock has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Read More

