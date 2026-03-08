Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 20,560 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $159,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,844,000 after acquiring an additional 647,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.37 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

