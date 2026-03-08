Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,447 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $320,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

