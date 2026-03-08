Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 106,290 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $678,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canerector Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $618.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.54 and its 200 day moving average is $620.87. The firm has a market cap of $827.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

