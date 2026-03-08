Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 106,290 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $678,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canerector Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares in the last quarter.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fund inflows: VOO registered a 5‑day net inflow (~$285.28M), which can provide support to the ETF amid short-term selling and help stabilize the price. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Inflows Amid Tech-Driven Pullback
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term buy endorsement: The Motley Fool highlights VOO as a low-cost, long-term S&P 500 ETF—positive for sustained investor demand from buy-and-hold retail audiences. 1 S&P 500 ETF to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever
- Positive Sentiment: ETF pitching for conservative investors: Articles recommending “invest like Buffett” include VOO as a core ETF, reinforcing retail/retirement allocation demand over the medium-to-long term. Invest Like Warren Buffett with These ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: S&P 500 additions announced: S&P Dow Jones Indices will add Vertiv, Lumentum, Coherent and EchoStar to the S&P 500—this triggers index reweighting and buys of those names but is a routine adjustment for VOO. Vertiv, Lumentum, Coherent, EchoStar set to join S&P 500
- Neutral Sentiment: Market structure note: Coverage in Barron’s emphasizes tech and comms infrastructure weightings—useful context for sector exposure shifts within the index but not an immediate directional push on VOO alone. Vertiv, Lumentum, Coherent, and EchoStar to Join S&P 500
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and macro risk: Rising oil and renewed U.S.–Iran tensions have pressured risk assets, driving index selling that pulls VOO down with the broader market. S&P 500: US Stocks Today—Dip Buyers Attempt to Slow a Falling Market
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term risk-off headlines: Multiple outlets tie intraday weakness in VOO to escalation fears and weaker futures ahead of key US economic data, increasing volatility and downward pressure. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3/6/2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Futures and data risk: Declines in futures ahead of employment data add to near-term downside risk and intraday volatility for broad ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Tumble Ahead Of February Employment Data
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- What central banks are doing with gold right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.