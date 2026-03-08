Natixis Advisors LLC Has $905.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $905,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,667,000 after buying an additional 2,027,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,397,000 after acquiring an additional 194,518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after acquiring an additional 482,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,610,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,353,000 after purchasing an additional 368,798 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $296.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.49 and its 200 day moving average is $293.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

