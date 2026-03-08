Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,922 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Arch Capital Group worth $177,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $97.21 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.95.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Evercore set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $4,558,971.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,676,574.68. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $19,143,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 351,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,992,328.40. The trade was a 36.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $24,530,685. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

