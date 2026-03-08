Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of RTX worth $239,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $209.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.