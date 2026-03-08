Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 338,235 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,890,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,235 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $438,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Exxon Mobil News
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Global oil prices have surged above $90/bbl on escalating Middle East tensions and supply cuts, lifting integrated producers’ near‑term cash flow prospects and benefiting XOM. Oil Prices Soar Past $90
- Positive Sentiment: Exxon is actively rerouting fuel and arranging shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast (including a planned ~600k‑barrel gasoline shipment to Australia), showing operational flexibility to capture higher margins amid regional chokepoints. Exxon Mobil Reroutes Fuel And Revisits Venezuela
- Positive Sentiment: Exxon’s low‑cost growth assets (Permian and Guyana) and low breakeven production profile underpin a stronger medium‑term earnings outlook and justify investor interest during an oil upswing. Key Upstream Assets Fueling ExxonMobil’s Long-Term Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side support remains—Bernstein reiterated a buy rating—providing institutional endorsement that can sustain investor demand. Bernstein Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Exxon Mobil
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro flows into dividend‑oriented trades (the “HALO” theme and dividend ETFs) are benefiting large, low‑obsolescence names like Exxon as investors seek yield and capital preservation. Investors Are Piling Into the ‘HALO’ Trade
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysis pieces warn oil stocks could see short‑term pullbacks after big moves, which raises the risk of volatility despite strong fundamentals. Are Oil Stocks Due for a Drop?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling reports have weighed on sentiment and coincided with short‑term weakness in the stock, creating near‑term selling pressure that can temper gains. Exxon Mobil Trading Down After Insider Selling
- Negative Sentiment: Governance changes—including director Jeffrey Ubben not standing for re‑election—add a degree of uncertainty around board composition and investor activism narratives. What Exxon Mobil’s Board Shift and Supply Rerouting Means
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market noise (ETF/futures moves, an NYSE fine story) is influencing intraday flows but is not specific to Exxon’s fundamentals. NYSE fined $9 million by SEC
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
NYSE:XOM opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.22.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
