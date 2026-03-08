Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 338,235 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,890,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,235 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $438,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.41.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

