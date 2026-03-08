Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $360,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $458.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

