Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 76,019 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of British American Tobacco worth $164,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 48.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $63.22.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8349 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.