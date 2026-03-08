Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 549,497 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,886,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Barclays worth $204,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 2,673.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BCS. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.