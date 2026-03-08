Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.47.

Natera Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $198.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.65. Natera has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $19,680,185.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,881 shares in the company, valued at $29,504,704.32. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,447,141.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,035,422.08. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,303 shares of company stock valued at $84,523,079. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Natera by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Natera by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

