Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Takes $4.57 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $221.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.38. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $228.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

