Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 105.5% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 51,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $198.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of VLO opened at $225.02 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $232.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

