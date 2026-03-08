Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 105.5% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 51,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Valero priced an $850 million offering of 5.150% senior notes due 2036 and said proceeds may repay outstanding 7.65% debt — this should lower interest expense and extend maturities, supporting credit profile and cash flow. Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical shock from the Iran leadership change has pushed crude higher; analysts highlight refiners (including Valero) as beneficiaries of stronger crack spreads and margin expansion. Higher crude can raise refinery throughput economics in the near term. The Iran War Is Reshaping Energy Markets and These Stocks Win Big
- Positive Sentiment: Soaring jet fuel prices (Singapore benchmark) are widening margins for jet fuel — a key refined product — which benefits Valero’s refining economics and near‑term revenue potential. Jet Fuel Prices Are Soaring, and Airline Stocks Are Tumbling. These Companies Are the Big Winners.
- Positive Sentiment: Valero is advancing renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel projects, approved a dividend increase, and expects to benefit from new tax credits and changes in crude supply mix — supporting medium‑term earnings diversification and shareholder returns. Valero Energy Weighs Refining Strength Against Energy Transition Opportunities
- Neutral Sentiment: Options volume and open interest in VLO have spiked, signaling increased speculative or hedging activity; this can amplify intraday moves but is an ambiguous indicator for longer‑term direction. Spotlight on Valero Energy: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst/style‑score pieces (Zacks, MSN summaries) argue VLO remains attractive as momentum/value—useful framing but largely reiterative and not a catalyst by itself. Why Valero Energy (VLO) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector peer moves (e.g., Phillips 66) and technical momentum (reports of multi‑day gains) support the industry narrative, but they can also prompt profit‑taking in a fast‑run stock like VLO. Why Is Phillips 66 (PSX) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: Barchart and other commentary warn that Middle East uncertainty increases downside risk and volatility for projections — geopolitical upside is not guaranteed and can reverse quickly, which raises short‑term risk for VLO’s high valuation. What Does the Middle East Conflict Mean for Valero Energy Stock?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Valero Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VLO opened at $225.02 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $232.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.96.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.
In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.
