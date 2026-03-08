Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Invests $2.34 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,937 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.89.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $254.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $259.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

