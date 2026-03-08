Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Invests $1.28 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,849 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

PG opened at $153.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average is $151.16. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

