Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Buys Shares of 37,859 Target Corporation $TGT

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,859 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,113.8% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.76.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

