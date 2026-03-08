Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $1,803,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,085,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 982,385 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,745,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,599,000 after purchasing an additional 882,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,955,086,000 after purchasing an additional 761,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,828,444.16. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,381.39. This trade represents a 30.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $315.81 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $363.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.34 and its 200-day moving average is $273.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

