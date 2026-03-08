Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Buys New Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 594.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 73,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,686,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 60,680 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6%

Sysco stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.